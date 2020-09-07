The top of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, stated that common mass protest actions of residents in Belarus affirm the necessity for a nationwide dialogue. Interfax.

“The spectacular mass demonstrations in Minsk and different cities as soon as once more display the dedication of the Belarusian folks to try for his or her freedoms, rights and democracy,” he stated.

“An inclusive nationwide dialogue is required,” Borrell careworn.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko accused Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ukraine of interfering within the inner affairs of the republic. Based on Lukashenko, these states are driving protests in his nation.

Mass protests have been happening all through Belarus since August 9, after the presidential elections.

The present head of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko, received for the sixth time with greater than 80% of the votes, in line with the native CEC.