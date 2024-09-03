“The European Union regrets that Mongolia, a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, has not complied with its obligations to implement the arrest warrant” against Putin, a spokesman for the bloc said in a statement.

Putin held talks with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in the capital Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday, as part of his first visit to the landlocked country in five years.

After meeting with the Mongolian president, Putin met with Mongolian Parliament Speaker Dazgevin Amarbayasgalan and Prime Minister Lovsanamsren Oyun-Erdene.

This is Putin’s first visit to a member state of the International Criminal Court since it issued an arrest warrant for him about 18 months ago.

A spokesman for Putin said last week that the Kremlin was not concerned.

ICC members are obliged to detain suspects if an arrest warrant is issued, but Mongolia is a landlocked country dependent on Russia for fuel and some electricity supplies, and the court has no enforcement mechanism.