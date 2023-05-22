EU representative Stano: Rosselkhozbank is not going to reconnect to SWIFT

The European Union (EU) refused to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT international payment system, about this declared “Izvestia” the official representative of the foreign policy service of the political bloc Peter Stano.

The diplomat stressed that the disconnection from SWIFT is part of the sanctions imposed by European countries and their allies in response to Russia’s conduct of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, they can be softened or lifted only after the end of the conflict.

Stano noted that the only obstacle to the export of food and agricultural products through the Black Sea is the situation in Ukraine, which has exacerbated the already serious problems of international food security.

“EU sanctions do not apply to trade in agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers, between third countries and Russia, payment options still exist between them,” the representative concluded.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow had agreed to extend the grain deal with Ukraine, the UN and Turkey for another two months, “taking into account the whole range of circumstances and the appeal of partners.”