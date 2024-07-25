The European Commission has decided to refer Italy to the European Court of Justice for failing to respect the rights of mobile workers from other EU countries in relation to family benefitsThe reference is to thesingle and universal allowance for dependent children: workers who do not reside in Italy for at least two years or whose children do not reside in Italy cannot benefit from it. This is, Brussels highlights, “discrimination” and a violation “of EU law on the coordination of social security and free movement”.

The EU executive believes that, excluding mobile workers from other EU countries, the Italian scheme is not compatible with Community law: one of the fundamental principles of the EU, it is highlighted, «is that people are treated equally without any distinction based on nationality“. “According to this basic principle – Brussels further underlines -, mobile workers in the European Union who contribute equally to the social security system and pay the same taxes as local workers are entitled to the same social security benefits”.

According to the principle of equal treatmentit is explained, «EU mobile workers who work in Italy without residing there, Those who have recently moved to Italy or those whose children reside in another Member State should receive the same family benefits as other workers in Italy». Furthermore, in the EU regulation on the coordination of social security “any residency requirement for receiving social security benefits such as family benefits” is prohibitedThe European Commission had sent a letter of formal notice to Italy in February 2023. This was followed by a reasoned opinion in November 2023. However, Italy’s response “did not sufficiently address the concerns”, Brussels underlines, thus announcing the decision to refer the case to the EU Court of Justice.