AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 15/11/2023 – 9:07

The European Union (EU) reduced this Wednesday (15) the growth expectation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2023 and raised the inflation projection for 2024, consequences of the impact of monetary policy.

“We are coming to the end of a challenging year for the EU economy. Price pressures and monetary rigidities to control them (by the European Central Bank) have had an impact on families and companies”, said European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni.

In the autumn report (northern hemisphere, spring in Brazil), the European Commission, the EU Executive, states that GDP growth in the euro zone in 2023 will be 0.6%, two tenths less than the forecast published in the last semester.

For 2024, the Commission projects growth of 1.2%, a tenth less than the previous forecast.

On Tuesday, the European statistics agency Eurostat confirmed a 0.1 percentage point decline in Eurozone GDP in the third quarter of the year.

Eurostat recorded the result after stagnation (0.0%) in the first quarter of 2023 and a slight expansion of 0.2% in the second.

In projections released this Wednesday, the Commission states that preliminary data on the performance of the European economy in October “indicates similarly moderate activity in the fourth quarter”.

The Commission highlights that the European economy “lost momentum this year, in a scenario marked by the high cost of living, fragile external demand and the tightening of monetary policy”.

“After a robust expansion for most of 2022, GDP contracted at the end of the year and practically did not grow in the first three quarters of 2022”, states the report.

– Inflation –

The autumn set of projections includes for the first time some candidate countries to join the EU: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine and Moldova.

For Ukraine, the Commission projects growth of 4.8% in 2023, 3.7% in 2024 and 6.1% in 2025, after a significant drop of 29% in 2022 caused by the Russian invasion.

The recovery is based on “exceptional harvests and government stimulus supported by the support of international allies, as well as the commitment of (local) authorities to guarantee macro-financial stability”.

The Commission also released estimates for inflation. For 2023, the price index forecast of 5.6% was confirmed.

For 2024, the report states that the price index in the Eurozone will reach 3.2%, three tenths above previous forecasts.

When commenting on the inflation profile, the Commission stated that the moderation recorded in 2022 was motivated by the fall in prices in the energy sector.

Now, however, “it has a broader base across key consumer categories beyond energy and food,” the Commission noted in the report.

For Commissioner Gentiloni, geopolitical tensions also represent a cloud over Europe’s economic performance.

“The conflict in the Middle East has so far had a limited economic impact outside that region, but the increase in geopolitical tensions increases uncertainty and risks,” he commented.