The European Union yesterday recognized a “global insufficiency” in the production capacity of vaccines against the coronavirus. The Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, thus came up against the growing criticism for the slowness with which the immunization campaign started on December 27 in the community space and that several specialists attributed yesterday to the mismanagement of the EU in the purchase of the drug. Countries located at the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, see their reserves depleted. In fact, a large part of German health personnel will not be able to receive the serum despite being the main group at risk of contracting the virus. Kyriakides said the Union is “ready to help” in the search for formulas that increase the manufacture of antivirals.

Complaints from the medical and citizen sector have spread especially to Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom after the first major controversy in France emerged on Thursday. Political parties, health associations and other groups attacked the Government of Emmanuel Macron for the fact that only 332 citizens had administered the Pfizer serum since the start of the campaign on the 27th. A figure that places it at the tail of the States immersed in this process and that contrasts with the advance of a plague that has forced the tightening of restrictive measures in France at the beginning of the year. Macron has responded that he will accelerate the campaign while nursing homes, the preferred recipients of antivirals, ask for time to organize.

The French put the United Kingdom as an example to follow, where more than a million people have already passed through the program. But even Boris Johnson is not exempt from complaints. Different professional groups have demanded that he increase the rate of vaccination in the face of the vertiginous advance of the pandemic due to the new viral strain discovered just fifteen days ago. In the first 24 hours of the year, the country has once again recorded extraordinarily high figures, with almost 58,000 new patients and 445 deaths.

The serious situation created by the mutation of covid-19, which makes the pathogen much more contagious, forced the British Executive to maintain the closure of primary schools after the Christmas holidays, in addition to 44 million English in a practical situation lockdown. And not only on the islands. The Government of Gibraltar decided today to close the Rock, where 264 new infections have been reported in the last two days compared to the five recorded on December 2.

The new strain spreads



The authorities have no doubt that this outbreak responds to the British variant, whose great activity also requires rigorous measures to be taken in Denmark after 86 infections of this virus have been reported, which has broken the forecasts of the disease control bodies in terms of its spread. Likewise, Luxembourg notified yesterday of a case, so that the list of countries affected by the viral mutation grows. The new strain has practically surrounded the planet.

In the case of the Netherlands, the start of vaccination was scheduled for next day 9, but the Government will consider advancing it in a meeting that will take place tomorrow, once it has heard the experts warn it that its calendar may be too late to avoid hospital collision. Criticism has been especially harsh against the Dutch Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, who decided to start the administration of the vaccine in January on the understanding that the European Commission hastily set the date of last 27 to make a “symbolic start” when some of Member States were not yet ready for technical and logistical reasons. The Netherlands Association for Intensive Care said that if the aggressive British strain reaches the Netherlands, hospitals could find themselves in a situation where they have to choose which patients to save and which not.

In Germany, the situation is repeating itself. Until yesterday, 165,575 people had been vaccinated, a minimal part of a population that is known to have settled in the vortex of the pandemic and are experiencing a “hard closure” to combat it. The slowness is forced by the shortage of serum as a result of a disastrous management of the EU at the time of processing purchases with different manufacturers.