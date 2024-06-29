Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/29/2024 – 18:32

In addition to defining new senior positions, the bloc’s summit approved a plan for the next five years that puts the economy before climate protection. In addition to defining new senior positions in the European Union and endorsing the reappointment of Ursula von der Leyen to the presidency of the European Commission, the bloc’s summit meeting, which ended on the night of Thursday to Friday (28/06), ended with a reorganization of the list of priorities in the bloc: economy and competitiveness in first place, with the protection of climate subordinated to this greater objective.

“We will close the gaps in growth, productivity and innovation between us and our international partners and competitors. This requires major joint efforts in investments and in the mobilization of public and private resources,” reads the declaration of the meeting, which dedicates most of its lines to restoring the bloc’s competitiveness.

Titled “strategic agenda”, the eight-page document details the EU’s political objectives and gives von der Leyen, should she be re-elected as head of the bloc, a concrete direction for government.

In the future, the development, production and value creation of cutting-edge technologies should take place more within the EU. In addition, the bloc wants to reduce its dependence on imports from China, other Asian countries and the US.

Particularly critical was the European Commission’s tone towards Germany, the EU’s largest economy: investments are slow and lack dynamism.

European Green Deal in the background

Unlike in 2019, this time the document outlining the EU’s new government line no longer mentions an ambitious climate policy: “We will act pragmatically on our path towards climate neutrality by 2050.”

For European leaders, climate policy – ​​whose vision was expressed in the previous legislature in the European Green Deal – is not an end in itself, but must be at the service of strengthening Europe’s competitiveness and energy sovereignty.

Green MEP Michael Bloss criticized the stance, saying the Green Deal is not a “side issue” but “the central project to make the economy competitive and sustainable and achieve climate goals”. “The Green Deal must continue,” he stressed.

Expansion of the bloc as a strategic goal

Outgoing President of the European Council, Charles Michel argued that, faced with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the increasingly insecure geopolitical situation with China and a possible return of Donald Trump to command of the United States, the EU needs to focus more on one’s own security and defense.

This presupposes, according to Michel, the expansion of the bloc with the incorporation of six new countries in the Balkans, as well as Ukraine and Moldova – which, in turn, presupposes the implementation of reforms that have been demanded by some European leaders for years. , like Frenchman Emmanuel Macron.

“We need to check our process and our absorption capacity,” said Michel. “We need to think about how an expansion will affect the different policy areas of the EU, its financing and our decision-making methods.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who will take over the rotating presidency of the EU Council on Monday, is happy with the focus on competitiveness for the bloc’s agenda, but he is also pushing for cooperation with Russia and China. The right-wing nationalist leader prefers to leave aside the war against Ukraine and other controversial issues such as migration, defense or the rule of law.

However, the rule of law, the protection of democracy and the defence of fundamental European values ​​are also a central part of the EU’s strategic agenda. “We will ensure and expand respect for the rule of law, as it is the basis for European cooperation,” the document states. The EU has for years rightly accused Hungary of failing to respect this principle.

New names for the EU top brass

Under a preliminary agreement between the bloc’s leaders, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will take over as head of EU diplomacy, and former Portuguese minister Antonio Costa will take over as president of the European Council.

Von der Leyen has already received the backing of the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the Socialists and Democrats and the liberals from Renew Europe to be reappointed as head of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body.

The deal was rejected in part or in full by most far-right European politicians, including Orbán and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Kallas, who was tipped for the presidency of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), slipped into European diplomacy with her firm rhetoric against Russia. Confirmation of both her and von der Leyen, however, still depends on majority approval in a vote in July by the new European Parliament. Costa should be sworn in in December.

With information from Bernd Riegert, in Brussels.

ra (DW, AP)