The EU Parliament is coming up with a resolution on the matter this week.

Brussels

European Minister Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) it is clear that the future presidency of the EU always represents the common position of the member states, not its own views.

“This is what we expect from all the presidencies, including Hungary, and we can’t imagine anything else.”

According to Tuppurainen, the presiding country should be so called honest broker i.e. an impartial promoter of things.

Hungarian the future EU presidency in the second half of 2024 has faced a surprising headwind in Brussels, as the EU Parliament is working on a resolution that says Hungary is not suitable for the presidency. The issue is being discussed in the plenary session of the Parliament this week.

Each country of the union takes its turn as chairman for six months, i.e. chairing all the councils of ministers, for example.

The Parliament’s proposal is based on Hungary’s rule of law problems. In the presentation, member states are urged to find a way to prevent Hungary’s impending presidency.

According to Tuppurainen, the parliament’s position is political, and it has no legal impact on Hungary’s upcoming term.

“Hungary will be the country of the presidency, and we assume that it will carry out its duties neutrally.”

Fluffy participated in the meeting of European ministers, i.e. the General Affairs Council, on Tuesday. According to him, the concerns expressed by the EU Parliament about Hungary’s upcoming EU presidency were not on the agenda of the ministers’ discussions.

The Council held so-called hearings on the rule of law situation in Hungary and Poland.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán chief of staff Gergely Gulyás has previously stated that it is not legally possible for the EU to prevent Hungary from taking over the presidency.

“If the European Parliament made such a decision, it would be as binding as if the Azerbaijani Parliament made it,” Gulyás told reporters last week.