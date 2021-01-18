After Navalny was arrested, all EU states except Hungary criticized Russia’s actions. They later publish a joint statement.

BRUSSELS taz | The reaction was unusually quick and violent: just a few minutes after the first reports of Alexei Navalny’s arrest came from Moscow, the EU was demanding his release in Brussels. It was “unacceptable” that Navalny was taken into custody immediately after his return to Russia, wrote the Council President Charles Michel on Twitter. The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on the Russian authorities to “respect Navalny’s rights”.

A “politicization” of the judiciary is unacceptable. Similar demands came from almost all EU countries – sometimes more clearly, as from Poland, sometimes in diplomatic clauses, like from France. Only Hungary did not respond: Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has good relations with Vladimir Putin and apparently does not want to be dissuaded from his cuddle course. Hungary should try to prevent new sanctions against Russia.

In the afternoon, the EU states published a joint declaration in which they warned the Russian government against further repression against the opposition and civil society. The imprisonment of Navalny confirms the negative image that the space for the opposition, civil society and independent voices is shrinking in Russia.

Most recently, the EU issued travel bans and property freezes against leading representatives of the Russian secret services in response to the poisoning of Navalny with the internationally banned chemical weapon Novichok. The fines were imposed under pressure from Germany.

The Kremlin is told that foreign countries should not interfere

However, the German government in Berlin had previously refused to question the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The hot iron of the sanctions was passed on to Brussels, the “Navalny case” should not disrupt the project. Nothing about that should change now. It is true that in Eastern Europe calls for an immediate stop of the pipeline are again loud. The FDP and the Greens in Berlin are also putting pressure on them. But in Brussels, after the lightning reaction to the arrest, they are already playing for time again. The EU Commission evaded the subject of sanctions on Monday. Questions remain unanswered.

There are mutliple reasons for this. The EU has its own sanctioning instrument for the use of chemical weapons – but not for arrest on entry. The foreign ministers had issued a new legal framework for punitive measures in December. This can only punish individual human rights violations, not abuse of the judiciary. In addition, the new legal framework has not yet been implemented. So the EU cannot shoot from the hip with the new instrument. The Europeans can protest loudly – they have no effective leverage.

Rapid reactions also came from the USA, where US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “emphatically” condemned the opposition’s arrest. It is the latest attempt by Russia to “silence opposition and independent voices critical of the Russian authorities,” said Pompeo, who called for Navalny’s “immediate and unconditional release.” The future National Security Advisor to US President-elect Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, also called for Nawalny’s release.

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry called on foreign politicians not to interfere.