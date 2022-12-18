MEPs and Member States of the European Union (EU) reached an agreement this Sunday morning (18) on a broad reform of the carbon market, a key part of the climate plan of the bloc of 27.

The plan seeks to accelerate emission reductions and is a leap forward in the ambitions of the current European carbon market, gradually eliminating the free “polluting rights” attributed to the industry.

It also plans to charge for emissions linked to heating buildings and road transport, with a price cap to avoid taxing households, according to a statement from the European Parliament.

The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) allows electricity producers and energy-intensive industries such as steel and cement to cover their emissions with quotas.

These quotas are projected to decrease over time to reduce emissions and invest in green technologies, as part of a plan for the European Union to achieve carbon neutrality.

The agreement reached, after more than 24 hours of intense negotiations, implies that ETS must be reduced by 62% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, which implies that the sectors involved must reduce emissions to that level.

The agreement also aims to accelerate the schedule for the progressive elimination of the polluting rights system, with a 48.5% reduction by 2030 and total suspension by 2034, a program that was at the center of discussions between parliamentarians and Member States.

The carbon market will be progressively applied to the maritime sector, flights within the European bloc and waste incineration sites in 2028, pending a favorable report from the Commission.

The coalition of NGOs Climate Action Network has criticized the deal, saying it would allow big polluters to continue receiving billions of euros in quotas for another decade, while families will receive very little.

– An “ambitious” price –

French MEP Pascal Canfin, who chairs the European Parliament’s Environment Committee, said the carbon price for industries affected by the ETS will be set at €100 per tonne.

“No other continent has such an ambitious carbon price,” he said on Twitter.

MEP Peter Liese explained that “there is room for maneuver until 2026 to invest in non-carbon-based energy and gain energy efficiency”.

“Then will be the moment of truth. We will have to reduce emissions by then or pay dearly,” she said.

A “carbon border tax”, which imposes environmental standards on imports from the European bloc, will compensate for the reduction in free quotas and allow these sectors to remain competitive with more polluting rivals from outside the EU.

The most controversial point of the negotiation was the commission’s proposal to create a second carbon market called (ETS2) for heating buildings and road fuels, in which fuel suppliers would buy allowances to cover their emissions.

Initially, deputies reacted with alarm to the social impact of this measure and asked that the plan be applied first to offices and trucks.

Finally, households will also have to pay for carbon used for fuel and heating from 2027 onwards, but this price will be capped at €45 per tonne by 2030. If rising energy prices continue, enforcement will be postponed to 2028.