





European Summit aims to develop mechanisms to limit impacts of the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. The proposal for a ceiling on the value of gas is the main difference between the countries of the bloc. The leaders of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU) reached an agreement to work on measures aimed at containing the high prices of energy, accentuated by the war on Ukraine, informed this Friday (21/10) the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. The announcement was made at the end of the summit on the subject held in Brussels.

“The European Council reached an agreement. Unity and solidarity prevail. Agreed to work on measures to contain energy prices for households and businesses,” Michel wrote on his Twitter account at the end of the two-day summit. The meeting aimed to overcome the differences between the countries of the bloc in relation to the way to combat the energy crisis.

The meeting dragged on until the early hours of Friday, as some differences between the countries could not be overcome. Discussions were marked by diverging positions on issues such as temporary limits on gas prices and solidarity rules in the bloc for distributing gas to member states in the event of an emergency. There was no consensus on a ceiling on the price of this fossil fuel.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the summit set out a “solid roadmap” for further work on energy prices. Von der Leyen also recalled the measures already taken since the beginning of the war to emphasize that all initiatives have “a continuous effect that citizens can see”.

Difference over gas price ceiling

At least 15 of the 27 EU countries are in favor of a gas price cap. The measure opposes Germany and its traditional partner France. Berlin is against the proposal and argues that it could reduce incentives to save energy and divert supplies of fuel to Asian markets.

“We have named precise parameters that energy ministers can use to detail unanimous concrete proposals,” said German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his role was “to ensure that there is European unity and that Germany is part of it”. Macron said he had worked intensively with Scholz on bilateral discussions to make progress on the issue.

In a concession to Germany, the price cap mechanism must be accompanied by guarantees to prevent increased gas consumption and prevent the EU from subsidizing electricity exported to neighboring countries, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Scholz stressed that the differences were in the method, not the goal. “Gas, oil, coal prices are expected to fall. Electricity prices are bound to come down, and this is something that requires a joint effort from all of us in Europe,” he said.

In addition to Germany, the Netherlands and Hungary are among the countries that oppose the ceiling proposal. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the only European leader who has warm ties to Vladimir Putin’s Russian government.

Roadmap for the development of measures

Differences between European leaders were so great that the agreement to discuss an energy plan was heralded as an achievement. For now, the European Commission has proposed that countries make gas purchases together and reached a compromise to allow a temporary price correction mechanism.

The measures should also include solidarity rules for making gas available to all countries in the bloc in the event of an emergency. “There is a lot of work ahead. We are entering uncharted territory, where we do not yet have experience,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The summit to discuss the energy crisis was held days after the European Commission presented new measures to ease gas and light prices, during the next European winter, which starts in December and when there are fears of cuts in supply by Russia. .

cn (DW, Lusa)








