EU | Rantanen: The interior ministers want to make returns more efficient

More effective returns of those who received a negative asylum decision came up already in the speeches of the chairman of the commission on Wednesday.

Interior Ministers In the EU, they consider it important to have the possibility of more effective returns than at present, says the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (p.s.). The discussion concerned persons who are not entitled to international protection.

Returns from the EU area came to the fore on Wednesday, when Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the return of persons who received a negative asylum decision. He raised the issue while speaking at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson and the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croon with.

The press conference was organized because two Swedish football fans died on Monday due to a terrorist attack in Belgium.

Rantanen, on the other hand, commented on the issue remotely after the interior ministers had met in Luxembourg. He himself considered the theme the most important of the meeting.

“It seems that it is very easy to find common ground at that point, even though the member countries are very different and in different situations. That perhaps it can be said here, as I stated, that these return issues, border issues, security-related issues do connect in these situations. And in that sense, it is possible that we will be able to make progress in some matters.”

In the negative return after an asylum decision is often difficult because countries often do not want to accept people. According to Rantanen, it is possible to make returns work better than at present.

Rantanen says that the EU is currently doing a lot of work to make the returns work by giving support to the countries, and on the other hand by leveraging trade policy, development policy and visa policy.

Rantanen also said that he informed his EU colleagues about the status of the investigation of the Balticconctor gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia. The Central Criminal Police said on Thursdaythat it completed the site investigation of the pipeline.

Rantase also had nothing to say publicly about the investigation, instead he said that the responsibility for information rested with the authorities. Rantanen also did not take a position on whether, based on the Balticconnector investigation, there will be a need for new regulation related to hybrid influence or sabotage.

“Legislative questions – if there are any – we will definitely look into them later. That we need something new.”