EU raises wall against Chinese e-commerce sites: buying on Shein will soon cost more

If you have been shopping using Chinese e-commerce platforms in the past few months, such as Aliexpress, Temu and Sheinknow that important news could arrive soon.

In the hours in which the scene took placeAmazon Prime Day 2024it seems that Brussels has in fact drawn up a plan for impose customs duties on low-cost products purchased from online retailers of the Dragon (and more generally outside the EU).

The reason for such a move? Stem the increase in what the EU defines as “low-quality items” from China (and beyond). The evaluations are underway. Much will depend on the answer to the following question: does low-cost Made in China merchandise constitute unfair competition for European companies?

Von der Leyen: “E-commerce, a level playing field for consumers and businesses”

An indication seems to have already arrived today in the passage that Ursula von der Leyen she wanted to dedicate to the theme within the guidelines for the next five years presented by her in the speech that preceded the vote for his reconfirmation in the role of President of the European Commission. These are his words: “We will address the challenges with e-Commerce platforms for ensure that consumers and businesses benefit from a level playing field based on effective customs, tax, safety and sustainability controls”.

Europe against Chinese e-commerce sites

The Financial Times he wrote that the European Commission will suggest within the current month eliminate the current threshold of 150 euros below which items can be purchased duty free. It was precisely this “flaw” in the system that allowed the growth of Aliexpress and its brothers. In other words, to date there is no provision for paying additional taxes in the case of purchasing products online from non-EU countries for a cost of less than 150 euros. It happens that the e-commerce sites mentioned above mostly sell much cheaper items. Just to give some data, in 2023 2.3 billion low-cost items were imported into the EU. Land imports of this type have more than doubled year-on-year, exceeding 350,000 items in April. Calculator in hand, this is almost two deliveries per household.

In essence, Chinese e-commerce customers have so far been able to fill their virtual carts with a lot of items without paying extra of any kind. Brussels’ possible reaction? Lower the limit of the aforementioned 150 euros. The consequence for consumers? To buy from non-European sites – even for insignificant amounts – they will have to pay additional taxes.

The trade war between the EU and Beijing

Another fact must be considered: China benefits from low postal rates, and it is convenient for it to ship cheap goods by air. However, it may be difficult to convince EU countries to take such a step, as the new regime would increase the workload of already overworked customs officials.

The potential provisions could, however, apply to any online retailer shipping goods directly to EU customers from outside the bloc. An alternative would be to make it mandatory for large platforms to register online for VAT payments, regardless of their amount.

Of course, in the event of tariffs or duties on e-commerce made in China, protection for European companies will turn into a sword of Damocles for consumers on the continent. That they will have to forget about making mass purchases spending a few cents.

Reactions from Chinese e-commerce sites

And the reaction of those directly involved? Temu said its growth is not dependent on low-cost items and that “we are open and supportive of any policy adjustments made by regulators that are in line with the interests of consumers,” as long as those policies are fair. AliExpress, a sponsor of the recent European Football Championship, said it was “working with regulators” to “ensure that we are consistently in a compliant position in the EU market.” Shein also added that it was “fully supportive” of efforts to reform customs duties.