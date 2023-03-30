The share of renewable energy in Europe should increase in the coming years – and significantly. The European Union agreed on new targets for sustainable energy on Thursday. In 2030, 42.5 percent of the energy used must come from renewable sources. In 2021, this share was about 22 percent.

The new target means a significant increase, but is lower than what the European Commission and the European Parliament are aiming for. Both aimed for 45 percent. EU member states have lowered that slightly. However, a ‘voluntary’ target of an extra 2.5 percent has been agreed.

Read also: German turn puts European ‘Green deal’ under pressure. Germany is playing with fire



Difficult negotiations preceded the agreement, not only because the goal was under discussion, but especially because the forms of energy that are considered sustainable are also defined. Two types are traditionally controversial: biomass and nuclear energy. Both are now allowed to count under certain conditions – so that the agreement can immediately count on fierce criticism from climate organizations.

Biomass in particular has traditionally been the subject of fierce discussion. Energy generated by burning wood chips or other plant material is considered ‘renewable’ under certain conditions. But in recent years, criticism of that sustainable label has grown, partly due to revelations about how healthy forests in Europe end up in the incinerator. At the same time, the EU cannot do without biomass: it still makes up about 60 percent of the renewable energy generated.

Trojan horse

While the European Parliament pushed for a significant tightening of the rules on ‘primary woody biomass’ – such as tree trunks and stumps – by, among other things, setting a maximum, this has been weakened in the final agreement. In principle, biomass continues to count as ‘renewable’ and there is no limit.

Read also: The Brussels battle over forests and biomass is erupting



However, agreements have been made about sustainability criteria. For example, green subsidies may no longer be given to the combustion of ‘industrial’ wood and wood from ‘old forests’ must meet strict conditions in order to count as renewable. Environmental organizations and green politicians nevertheless call the result disappointing. According to the World Wildlife Fund, the increased target “could become a Trojan horse if achieved not by wind and sun, but by burning more primary woody biomass.”

The role of nuclear energy in the sustainable goal has also been heavily negotiated. France lobbied hard in the final phase of the negotiations for a place for nuclear energy. In this it has partly succeeded. For example, hydrogen generated with nuclear energy may be partly included in the greening requirements for industry and the transport sector.

Netherlands gate closer

The new 2030 target of 42.5 percent replaces the old one of 32 percent. It is a significant increase from the 22 percent that the EU obtained from renewable sources in 2021.

The task for the Netherlands is gigantic: according to the latest figures, from 2021, the Netherlands is at the bottom of Europe with a share of only 12.3 percent of energy from renewable sources. Sweden and Finland are already above the target, with 62.6 and 43.3 percent respectively in 2021.

The large increase in the share of ‘sustainable’ is necessary to quickly put the EU on the path to a climate-neutral future. EU member states previously agreed to reduce CO by 55 percent by 2030 2 than in 1990. Increasing the share of renewable energy is crucial for this ambition.

In principle, member states and the European Parliament will soon formally embrace the agreements made on Thursday. But whether that happens without a fight has been under discussion for a few weeks. At the beginning of March, Germany refused to sign a last-minute agreement on the phasing out of fuel-engined cars. After difficult talks with the European Commission, Berlin finally agreed last week.

It now feeds doubts in Brussels about a smooth handling of other climate proposals. Particularly the parts about nuclear energy in the agreement on renewable energy could meet with protest in the coming weeks and months.