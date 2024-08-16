The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on Friday raised the alert level for monkeypox, a day after World Health Organization officials confirmed a case of a new strain of the virus in Sweden, the first outside Africa.

The director of the European Union’s public health agency said that Europe will see more imported cases of the new strain of monkeypox in the coming weeks, but the risk of continued transmission of the disease remains low.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency on Wednesday, the organization’s highest level of alert, after the outbreak spread to several African countries.

The disease can be fatal, but its symptoms are usually mild. The disease causes flu-like symptoms and body blisters.

Two strains are currently circulating in Africa: the imported strain of the virus, Clade I, and a new variant called Clade IB.

Today, the European Center raised its assessment of the risk level of monkeypox from “low” to “moderate” due to the presence of cases of infection in the bloc at distant intervals, and asked countries to maintain the highest levels of awareness among travelers visiting from areas where the disease appeared.

“Because of the close links between Europe and Africa, we must be prepared for more imported cases of Clade I,” said Pamela Rende Wagner, director of the CDC.

Margaret Harris, a World Health Organization official, said during a call with reporters on Friday that she expected more cases outside Africa soon, also as a result of tightening surveillance of the outbreak.

But the World Health Organization has advised against imposing any travel restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

China said on Friday it plans to monitor monkeypox outbreaks among people and goods entering the country over the next six months.