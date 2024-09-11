EU criticizes Ukraine’s new sanctions against oil supplies from Russia

Luxembourg Member of the European Parliament (EP) Fernand Kartheiser has raised the issue of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement due to Kyiv’s restrictions on oil supplies from Russia. The MEPs criticized the new sanctions in their letter to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Lenta.ru studied the text of the letter.

“Ukraine has imposed sanctions against the Russian oil company Lukoil, which has led to the cessation of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukrainian territory. This directly threatens supplies to several EU member states, especially Hungary and Slovakia,” the author of the appeal recalled.

In this regard, he addresses a number of questions to the European Commission regarding its assessment of the current situation.

Does the European Commission see this as an attempt to put pressure on two EU Member States and does it consider that such behaviour could constitute a violation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, which prohibits interruption of energy supplies? Fernand KartheiserMember of the European Parliament (EP) from Luxembourg

He also asked whether the EC considered it acceptable that “a candidate country has knowingly and deliberately pursued a policy that negatively affects the economic interests of a number of EU Member States.” Kartheiser also asked what the consequences would be for Ukraine if the blocking of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline continued.

Ukraine stopped oil supplies from the Russian company Lukoil via the Druzhba pipeline in mid-July 2024. Affected countries Hungary and Slovakia demanded that the European Commission take retaliatory measures.

Related materials:

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary would not be able to survive without Russian oil supplies that go through the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine. According to him, if transit is stopped, the republic would be “completely deprived of oil” because it does not have sufficient alternative infrastructure and will not be able to meet the demand of citizens and businesses.