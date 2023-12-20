There European Commission wants to change and lower the protection status of the wolf in the EU, one of the large carnivores that still populate the Old Continent. LThe EU executive today presents a proposal for a Council decision aimed at adapting the protection status of the wolf according to the Bern International Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats, to which the EU and its Member States are parties.

The protection status of the wolf, the Commission recalls, was established on the basis of the scientific data available at the time of the negotiations of the Convention in 1979. Based on an in-depth analysis on the status of the wolf in the EU, published today, the Commission proposes to make the wolf “protected” rather than “strictly protected”.

The Commission announced in September 2023 that, based on the data collected, it would decide on a proposal to amend, if deemed appropriate, the protection status of the wolf and to update the legal framework, to introduce further flexibilities if necessary.

Changing the protection status of the wolf, subject to agreement of the EU Member States and other contracting parties to the Bern Convention, is a precondition for any change to the protection status of the wolf at EU level. The Commission's proposal largely corresponds to the position expressed by the European Parliament in its resolution of 24 November 2022.

The Commission “continues to urge national and local authorities to take the necessary actions in the current framework, with EU support, while offering them a clear prospect of further management flexibility, should existing possibilities prove insufficient”.

For the president Ursula von der Leyen“the return of wolves is good news for biodiversity in Europe. But the concentration of wolf packs in some European regions has become a real danger, especially for livestock. To more actively manage critical concentrations of wolves, authorities local authorities have asked for more flexibility. The European level should facilitate this process and the process launched today by the Commission represents an important step. I am deeply convinced that we can and will find targeted solutions, to protect both biodiversity and our rural livelihoods.” .

For Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius, “the proposal to change the protection status of wolves under the Bern Convention recognizes the need to address the challenges posed by increasing wolf populations, while maintaining the objective of conservation of the biodiversity and the objective of achieving and maintaining a favorable conservation status of the species. The Commission will continue to support national and local authorities, with funding and guidance, to promote coexistence with the wolf and large carnivores in general. Investments in measures prevention measures remain essential to reduce livestock predation.”

For Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, “talking to farmers and rural communities, I understand how the return of wolves has presented significant challenges in a number of sectors, especially pastoralism, in an already difficult socioeconomic context. The proposal today reflects these challenges, based on an in-depth analysis of all available scientific and technical data. I take this opportunity to encourage Member States to make full use of EU funding to support investments in prevention measures, which are essential to reduce threats to livestock.”