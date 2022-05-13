The European Union would provide additional military support worth 500 million euros to Ukraine, as announced this Friday, May 13, by the bloc’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. Meanwhile, he launched the first trial on Ukrainian soil against a Russian soldier for alleged war crimes. The kyiv forces report several military advances in the east of the country, while the Russians recognize new bombings in the center of the nation.

79 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the war, Ukraine launched the first trial for alleged war crimes committed by Kremlin troops on its territory.

The fighting is increasing and the Ukrainian forces report strong blows to the Russian troops on the Snake Island, in the Donbass region and around Kharkiv, the second city in the country from which they have expelled the Russian soldiers, in the fastest advance since he banished the Kremlin military from the outskirts of kyiv more than a month ago.

However, Moscow continues to unleash heavy bombardments and on May 13 the Russian Defense Ministry said that its men shot down a plane in Kharkiv and attacked the Kremenchu ​​oil refinery in central Ukraine, which would affect the supply capacity of the local troops.

These are the main news of this May 13:

07:05 (BOG) Putin discusses with his security council the possible joining of Sweden and Finland to NATO

Faced with what Moscow considers a threatening move, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in recent hours with his security council the possible membership of the two Nordic nations in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), according to the state agency of Russian news RIA.

After Sweden and Finland ratified their plans on Thursday, May 12, the Kremlin said that it would be a hostile measure that represents a threat to the security of his country and promised to give a proportional response.

6:48 (BOG) Turkey rejects the possible joining of Sweden and Finland to NATO

Although Turkey is a NATO member country, its president Recep Tayip Erdogan has also had a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin for years, which would explain Ankara’s latest statement.

Erdogan assured that his government does not support the plans of Sweden and Finland to join the political-military alliance, led by the United States.

Erdogan says Scandinavian countries have become a safe haven for terrorism. “They are even members of the parliament in some countries,” he said. “Sweden has become a home for PKK and other terror groups. We don’t view their NATO membership positively”pic.twitter.com/OqUMtZEPv2 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 13, 2022



“We are following the developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we do not have positive opinions (…) It is not possible that we are in favor,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

The pronouncement could represent an obstacle for the Nordic countries, because any decision on the expansion of the organization must be taken by unanimous agreement of its members.

6:33 (BOG) kyiv claims it destroyed another Russian ship on Snake Island

Fighting is intensifying around Zimiini Island, also known as Snake Island, in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian Army says it destroyed another Russian Navy logistics ship there, setting it on fire.

“Thanks to the actions of our naval sailors, the support ship Vsevolod Bobrov has been set on fire. It is one of the newest in the Russian fleet,” said Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa regional military administration.

Ukraine maintains that it will fight for the remote island “for as long as it takes”, according to the head of the country’s military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

“Whoever controls the island can at any time block the movement of civilian ships in all directions to the south of Ukraine,” the official stressed. The Russian authorities have not commented on the matter.

Renewed fighting near Snake Island in recent days may turn into a battle for control of the western Black Sea coast, as Russian forces struggle to advance in northern and eastern Ukraine.

06:15 (BOG) Moscow says it attacked an oil refinery in central Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense assured that its soldiers attacked the Kremenchug oil refinery in central Ukraine, destroying its production capacity and its fuel storage tanks.

In addition, the Kremlin maintained that its men shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 plane in the Kharkiv region, northeast of the country and where the Ukrainian Army reports that it has pushed back Russian battalions.

05:58 (BOG) Russia suffers casualties after Ukraine attacked a river crossing in Lugansk

Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces successfully prevented the Moscow Army from crossing the Siversky Donets River in Lugansk, eastern Ukraine. A risky move by Kremlin soldiers, which the British Defense Ministry says shows the pressure Russian commanders are under.

Satellite images suggest Russia suffered heavy casualties and “lost significant armored maneuver elements from at least one Battalion Tactical Group,” London said.

Ukrainian forces destroyed a pontoon bridge and parts of Russian armored column as it tried to cross a river in the Donbas region, video footage released by Ukraine’s military showed, and a Russian naval ship was set afire in the Black Sea https://t.co/CGRHkFgSeE — Reuters (@Reuters) May 13, 2022



“Carrying out river crossings in a contested environment is a very risky move and speaks to the pressure Russian commanders are under to advance their operations in eastern Ukraine (…) Russian troops have not made significant progress despite to concentrate forces in this area after withdrawing and redeploying units from the kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts,” the British ministry said.

05:46 (BOG) Ukraine begins first war crimes trial against Russian soldier

The trial against a Russian soldier began this Friday, May 13, the first trial for war crimes since Moscow launched the offensive against its neighboring country on February 24.

This is Sergeant Vadim Shyshimarin, a 21-year-old who is accused of shooting an unarmed 62-year-old Ukrainian in the head in the village of Chupakhivka, in the northeast of the country.

The detainee arrived in a small courtroom in the Ukrainian capital for the start of a trial that has drawn international attention, amid accusations of repeated atrocities by the Russian military.

“I was ordered to shoot (…) I shot him once. He falls. And we move on,” Shyshimarin said of the murder that occurred on February 28, in the first days of the conflict, before the Russian tanks advancing on kyiv were unexpectedly defeated.

If found guilty, the soldier could be sentenced to life in prison.

5:38 (BOG) EU pledges additional €500 million in military aid to Ukraine

Within the framework of the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7, the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, announced that the bloc of 27 countries will provide new military support to Ukraine worth 500 million euros.

When we say Ukraine is fighting for us, this is not an empty phrase. To words, action follows: I am proposing to Member States the 4th tranche of €500 million of the European Peace Facility, to provide further support to Ukrainian defence.@G7https://t.co/GL0HtAi8A0 pic.twitter.com/foE6j0g4Ex — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 13, 2022



Borrell stressed that the funds are earmarked for heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery. This new package will raise EU aid to kyiv to around €2 billion.

“A new impulse for military support. (It will be) more pressure on Russia with economic sanctions and continue with the international isolation of Russia and counteract disinformation,” Borrell remarked as part of the joint actions to support the attacked country.

The diplomat was also optimistic about a possible agreement to reach a Brussels embargo on Russian oil in the coming days.

“I am sure that we will have an agreement. We need it and we will have it. We have to get rid of dependence on Russian oil,” he stressed.

With Reuters, AP and local media