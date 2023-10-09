EU | Prime Ministers Orpo and Kristersson sent the commission a letter about forests

Finland and Sweden say in their joint letter that the new EU legislation causes a lot of pressure on the countries’ forests and forestry.

Finland prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson have sent to the president of the EU Commission For Ursula von der Leyen a letter dealing with forests and the forest industry.

In their letter, the Prime Ministers emphasize, among other things, the importance of the forest industry as strengthening Europe’s competitiveness and as part of the bioeconomy. According to them, forests are economically, environmentally, culturally and socially important for Finland and Sweden.

According to the prime ministers, the new EU legislation on energy, climate and the environment puts “a lot of pressure” on the countries’ forests and forest industry.

“We see that it is important to take some time, focus on the application of the laws and analyze the final overall impact of these decisions on the forests”, in the English in the letter it is stated.

In the opinion of Opro and Kristersson, EU regulation related to forests should be clear, uniform and predictable. According to the prime ministers, forests are best taken care of with national actions and know-how.

At the end of the letter, the prime ministers invite von der Leyen to visit either Finland or Sweden to discuss more about how “the potential of forests and the forest industry is best utilized for Europe’s economic strength, long-term competitiveness and green transition”.