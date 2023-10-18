ESM, ratification will not save Italy from the crisis. Here because

The discussion about is coming back into vogue Month, i.e. the European Stability Mechanism (Italy participated for 17.9137%. It is the third contributor after Germany and France). Will the Italian Parliament approve or not the ordinary law of the State authorizing ratification? Regardless of the declarations of various political exponents, at the moment only the Lega di Matteo Salvini took a clear position of opposition. Also the President of the Council of Ministers pro tempore, Giorgia Melonideclared that this instrument, which was born with a precise International intergovernmental treaty outside the European Union system, even if functional to guarantee the financial stability of the eurozone countries, it is not in the national interest (was it, then, in 2012?).

Obviously there is no shortage of pressure: the ratification of the ESM, which requires the green light from all parliaments (only Italy is currently missing), accentuates the centrifugal drift of an external control, alongside the already existing community one, over our public accounts, albeit anchored, in this case, to the financial stabilization of the euro area. It should, however, be noted that Our country has already ratified the ESMwith the favorable vote of the then People of Freedoms (only the League against), and that what we are talking about concerns the changes made to the original Treaty in January 2021.

Now, it’s true that any ratification, following the approval of the authorization law, does not imply any automaticity in the use of the former Save/Stati fund, but it is clear that a request for help certifies that the country is no longer able to finance itself on the market. Moreover, given the high Italian public debt even if slightly decreasing (estimates for December 2023 give it between 2839 and 2875 billion euros), in case of necessity, the possibility of resorting to the so-called “precautionary line” is precluded (due to the States that fall within the parameters of Maastricht). In other words, Italy could only access the “strengthened line” which imposes precise and certain financial adjustments.

We are therefore faced with a fund whose access requires conditionality it’s a credit evaluation outside of any representative dialectic. In fact, only the Director General of the ESM is, pursuant to art. 7 of the amended Treaty, responsible towards the ESM itself. Cui prodest? The European Union is increasingly attentive to its financial policy but this is certainly not how the economy of the Eurozone countries can be relaunched. Only one Keynesian policy Of strong fiscal expansionof massive public investments, of deficit spending and a powerful one state intervention they can support employment lead out of this crisis induced by the financial markets. Essentially the exact opposite of what the European Union is doing.

*Comment by Daniele Trabucco, structured university professor of Constitutional Law, European Union Law and International Law at the Higher School for Linguistic Mediators/«San Domenico» University Institute of Rome/Unudolomiti University and Higher Education Campus of Belluno. Associate of Italian and Comparative Constitutional Law and State Doctrine at the Free Academy of Studies of Bellinzona (Switzerland)/Centro Superiore Studi INDEF (Institute of Dynamic Neurosciences «Erich Froom») and Filippo Borelli, lawyer of the Verona Bar.

