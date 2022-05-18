Brussels (AFP) – The European Commission presented this Wednesday a plan for 210,000 million euros (more than 220,000 million dollars) that foresees an acceleration of renewable energies and energy savings to free itself “as quickly as possible” from Russian gas imports, as indicated the entity.

The plan was presented by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who assured that this is intended to leave behind the energy link with Moscow: “We must reduce our energy dependence on Russia as soon as possible,” she said.

Furthermore, reducing fossil fuel imports is crucial to achieving the EU’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Accelerating the transformation of the European energy system will require an investment of some 210 billion euros by 2027, the Commission estimated.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo take part in a press conference at the North Sea Summit in the port of Esbjerg, Denmark, May 18, 2022. © Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

With the objective of a short-term reduction of 5%

The bulk of the proposed funding would come from loans already included in the NextGenerationEU European recovery plan but not yet used. These loans already represent 225,000 million euros that can be mobilized immediately.

In the short term, the EU will also have to increase its electricity production from coal and nuclear power plants.

“Energy saving is the fastest and cheapest way to respond to the current energy crisis,” said the European Commission when launching a plan that had been requested at the end of March by EU leaders.

The Commission estimates that “changes in behavior could reduce the demand for gas and oil by 5% in the short term” and recommended communication campaigns in each country of the bloc aimed at companies and households.

Duplicate photovoltaic installations

Thus, the Commission proposed to increase its target for the participation of renewable energies in the energy mix for 2030, from 40% to 45%.

To do this, he proposed doubling photovoltaic installations by 2025 and reducing administrative obstacles to speed up the procedures for deploying solar and wind projects.

“We propose to impose solar roofs for public and commercial buildings by 2025, and for new residential buildings by 2029,” Von der Leyen said.

The plan also sets a target of 10 million tonnes of hydrogen from renewable sources produced in Europe by 2030.