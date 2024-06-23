New York, USA.- The US Department of Justice plans to focus an upcoming lawsuit against TikTok on allegations that the popular social media platform violated children’s privacy rights, rather than claims that it misled adult users about its data privacy practices. , according to one source.

The US FTC investigated possible violations by TikTok and its parent company ByteDance and referred the case to the Department of Justice on Tuesday.

“The investigation uncovered reason to believe that the named defendants are violating or are about to violate the law and that a proceeding is in the public interest,” the FTC said in a statement at the time.

Reuters in 2020 first reported that the FTC and the Justice Department were investigating allegations that the popular social media app failed to comply with a 2019 agreement aimed at protecting children’s privacy.

TikTok has said it disagrees with the FTC’s allegations and is disappointed that the agency decided to file a lawsuit.

The investigation is separate from US Congressional concerns that the Chinese government could improperly access the data of TikTok’s 170 million American users.

TikTok denies the accusation.

TikTok is challenging a law passed in April that requires its Chinese parent, ByteDance, to divest TikTok’s U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban.

ByteDance said in Thursday’s case that a ban would be inevitable without judicial intervention, and that a divestment is “not technologically, commercially or legally possible.”