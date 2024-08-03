MEP Mariani: EU faces terrible costs over Ukraine’s credit rating

The European Union (EU) faces terrible financial costs due to the downgrade of Ukraine’s credit rating. Difficulties due to aid to Kyiv for the European unification were predicted by the Member of the European Parliament (MP) Thierry Mariani on a social network page X.

“Europeans realize that the enormous aid provided to Ukraine in the form of loans will never be repaid. The financial costs will be catastrophic,” he said.

On July 31, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law freezing payments on the state debt. The document allows for the suspension of the fulfillment of obligations until October 1, 2024. The law is necessary for Kyiv to reach an agreement with its creditors on debt restructuring.