All the messages that have been sent from Brussels to Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko are clear: the legitimacy of the last elections is not recognized (they were “neither fair nor free”); the violence against citizens; arbitrary detentions; and harassment of civil society and the opposition. The speech is flawless. But the line between dialectic and fact is still not crossed.

Because the unanimity required by any effective measure in international politics continues to weigh down a Europe that does not achieve close an agreement on sanctions announced just two weeks ago by the Foreign Ministers of the 27 from Berlin. This Monday, meeting again in the community capital, they maintained the traffic jam.

There was no agreement on whether these sanctions should be activated nor on whether (if they did) the list of sanctioned persons should include Lukashenko himself. «They will be the leaders, the ones who have to make the decision»At the summit of heads of state and government that starts this Thursday, confirmed the Spanish foreign minister, Arancha González-Laya.

It is true that the political compromise reached in Berlin required time to mature and, more specifically, to choose the “specific names” of the around forty people who would be subject to sanction for their direct responsibility for both electoral fraud and repression. The work of the last weeks has gone along that line. But the divergences between capitals have prevented pressing the red button. More specifically, “a State links the sanctions in the case of Belarus with Turkey.” In other words, Cyprus ‘hijacked’ the decision yesterday by breaking that essential unanimity. It conditions its ‘yes’ against Belarus to a similar punishment measure for the Turkish government Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with whom (like Greece) it maintains a tense relationship in the Eastern Mediterranean.

With Ankara, “dialogue”



Internal politics, once again, conditions the action of the entire bloc. Even more so when the EU_looks for another way out of the conflict with Ankara: dialogue, negotiation and multilateralism. “Steering the situation” in an area troubled by disputes over territorial waters is a priority for partners in the area such as Italy or Spain, and the objective of the German rotating presidency for weeks. So tightening the rope with sanctions against Ankara (although these are not yet ruled out) does not seem the best option to calm the tinderbox.

The foreign ministers revealed the lack of agreement after a breakfast with the Belarusian opposition, in exile, Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, who also appeared this Monday in the European Parliament before the same (Foreign) commission that did it two weeks ago. «I have a list of people who have participated in this brutal repression. Sanctions could be adopted against them, ”stated the 38-year-old policy, which proposed using a formulation similar to the one in the United States to punish human rights violations.

Tijanovskaya called for more determined action by the Twenty-seven against the repression of the Lukashenko regime (he displayed images of people who had suffered repressive police brutality). «The demonstrations in Belarus they are not for a geopolitical question but for freedom, democracy and human dignity, “he stressed.