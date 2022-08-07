Austrian presidential candidate Gross called EU policy towards Russia schizophrenia

Austrian politician, presidential candidate Herald Gross called the EU policy towards Russia schizophrenia. He wrote about this in his Twitter.

On the air of Fellner! LIVE on the channel OE24.TV Gross said the European leaders’ complaints about the gas situation were silly. “If you said that you no longer need oil and gas from Russia, then you don’t need to complain later that you were left without them,” he said.