EU Poland and Hungary complain about committing EU money to the rule of law

March 11, 2021
Complaints can, in principle, delay the introduction of the mechanism adopted last year.

Poland and Hungary have each lodged an appeal with the Court of Justice of the European Union against the EU Rule of Law Mechanism, which commits the use of Union funds to the rule of law.

Complaints to the court can, in principle, delay the introduction of the mechanism adopted last year.

Complaints did not come as a surprise, as Poland and Hungary, which vehemently opposed the rule of law mechanism, already stated last year that they wanted a judicial assessment of the mechanism.

In recent years, Poland and Hungary have been criticized for strengthening autonomy and eroding the independence of their judiciary. Poland and Hungary have seen the rule of law mechanism as an attack on them and criticized it for political reasons.

