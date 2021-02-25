The participants in the European Union summit declared the need to maintain strict restrictive measures in connection with the difficult epidemiological situation, reports TASS.

“The epidemiological situation remains serious and new variants of the virus pose additional problems. Therefore, we must maintain tough restrictions while increasing efforts to accelerate the supply of vaccines, ”- said in a statement following the first day of the event.

The document states that the EU urgently needs to speed up the issuance of permits for the production and distribution of vaccines.

In addition, by June this year, the European Commission is to submit a report on the lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the head of the United States, Joe Biden, extended the emergency regime imposed by former President Donald Trump in connection with the spread of COVID-19. Biden recalled that more than 500 thousand people have become victims of coronavirus infection in the United States. He promised that all the capabilities of the federal government will be used in the fight against COVID-19.