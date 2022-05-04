The European Union hopes to resume the summit of heads of state and government with Latin American and Caribbean countries (EU-CELAC) in 2023, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

“There hasn’t been a meeting between the European Union and Latin America since 2015, and I think a long time has passed. The world has changed a lot in seven years”, declared Borrell during a meeting with foreign ministers from Central America and the Caribbean (Sica – Caricom).

Borrell assured that they “prepare the ground” for a “meeting of the European Union and Latin America in the second half of 2023” that coincides with the presidency of the bloc in charge of Spain.

“I don’t want a summit just for the summit, for the ceremony, for power, for the event, but for what it means to mobilize political energies,” he later told AFP.

“Europe has to take more into account Latin America. If we don’t have it, it’s because, after all, it doesn’t bring us any problems. We are more concerned about Africa, the Sahel, Libya, the Mediterranean, the Caucasus, the Middle East. Now the border with Russia, because that’s where we have serious problems,” he explained.

Borrell said he hopes to “catch up” on relations at the institutional level. “We have commercial agreements that are in the fridge (…) digital transformation, climate change and building more balanced societies”, he considered.

Although he has no political coincidences with some countries in the region, Borrell said that the European Union maintains “excellent relations” with Latin America.

However, he reiterated the EU’s condemnation of the situation in Nicaragua, where President Daniel Ortega, in power since 2007, was re-elected in November last year for a fourth consecutive term, with most of his rivals and opponents imprisoned or exiled.

“I have said this on many occasions (…) Nicaragua is a dictatorial regime that violates rights and freedoms and that has the full disapproval of the European Union”, commented Borrell.

However, he ruled out that this circumstance implies the withdrawal of the European diplomatic headquarters from Managua, “because it would not help to maintain the contact” that Nicaraguans need.

