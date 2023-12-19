Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Hungary opposes billions in EU aid for Ukraine. Orbán's blockade is to be put to an end with a special session.

Brussels – After Hungary's veto against a new 50 billion aid package for the Ukraine wants that EU start a new attempt: a decision on this should be made at a special summit by February 1st at the latest. Ultimately, the package has “the firm support of 26 heads of state and government,” according to a statement from EU Council President Charles Michel.

Only one country is against the new aid to Ukraine: Hungary. The head of government, Viktor Orbán, apparently wants to be persuaded to agree before the special summit. Michel announced in Brussels that the special summit would implement the previously agreed plans Ukraine war should either confirm or enable final negotiations again.

One against all: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on December 15, 2023 at the EU summit in Brussels, which was about Ukraine. © Zhao Dingzhe/Imago

Decision on aid to Ukraine failed at EU summit

The aid package for Ukraine was actually supposed to be agreed at the end of last week at the regular EU summit in Brussels. They are part of a project to revise the long-term EU budget. However, Orbán prevented the decision with his veto. He had previously criticized the budget plans several times. At the same time, he criticized the fact that the EU had frozen funds intended for Hungary from the Community budget – wrongly, in his view.

If no solution is found with Hungary in the coming weeks, the other EU states apparently want to act in the circle of 26 without him. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 15) that they were working hard on a solution that all EU states can agree to. But possible alternatives will also be developed. There will be a working solution at the next summit.

Orbán blocks support for Ukraine – Scholz rules out concessions

The other member states officially rule out concessions to Orbán. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said after the EU summit: “There must be no connection between questions that are not related to each other.” The EU bypassed Hungary's blockade in negotiations on EU membership for Hungary at its summit last week with one Trick: The decision was made when Orbán was not in the room for a coffee break.

The latest plans specifically provide for 17 billion euros in grants and 33 billion euros in loans over the next four years to provide financial support to Ukraine, which is attacked by Russia. Help for Ukraine is also seen as essential because there are fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin could reach out to other countries if he wins. This is exactly what a Duma deputy predicted on Russian state television. (dpa/smu)