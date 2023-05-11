Home page politics

From: Amelie Richter

A rift goes between the EU and China. © IMAGO

The EU’s next package of sanctions on the Ukraine war could hit China. Several Chinese companies are said to be supplying weapons components to Russia – Brussels could therefore impose punitive measures.

This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Europe. Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Europe.Table on May 9, 2023.

Brussels/Munich – The EU apparently wants to target Chinese companies for military supplies to Russia. In a new round of sanctions, the focus will be on implementing and complying with EU sanctions against Russia, a spokesman for the EU Commission said in Brussels on Monday.

The eleventh package of sanctions planned as part of the Ukraine war focuses on the effectiveness of the punitive measures, the spokesman emphasized – and on how to prevent them from being circumvented. Chinese companies could also be subject to sanctions here for the first time. However, the Commission spokesman did not give any further details, for example who is on the sanctions list.

Companies from China: Deals with Russia

According to a report by the Reuters news agency, the assets of seven Chinese companies in the EU could be frozen. Reuters refers to several Brussels diplomats.

On Wednesday, the EU ambassadors will first discuss the package. The aim is to adopt the eleventh package of sanctions this month. According to a report in the British newspaper Financial Times, the companies are accused of selling equipment with potential military use to Russia.

Several companies already on the US sanctions list

Accordingly, two companies from mainland China are on the list:

3HC Semiconductors, an electronics component and chip manufacturer from Shenzhen

King-Pai Technology, which also manufactures electronic components

There are also five other companies from Hong Kong:

Sinno Electronics

SigmaTechnology

Asia Pacific links

Tordan Industry

Alpha Trading Investments

3HC Semiconductors, King-Pai Technology, as well as Sinno Electronics and Sigma Technology are already on the US Treasury Department’s sanctions list.

Given the “key role of electronic components” in Russia’s war against Ukraine, it is “appropriate” to involve third countries that circumvent trade restrictions and supply electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex, according to the report, the EU Commission’s proposal says.

Accordingly, 3HC Semiconductors is said to have tried to circumvent export controls by buying parts from the USA and then supplying them to Russia. King-Pai Technology is said to have supplied microelectronics with defense applications to Russia.

Dual-use goods via Turkey to Russia

Brussels has so far avoided targeting Chinese companies. There is no solid evidence that China is supplying arms to Russia. However, reports and the evaluation of customs data had shown that China exported dual-use goods to Russia. This includes, for example, drones such as the Mugin 5 drone.

Dual-use products can have civil and military applications. CQ-A rifles had also recently appeared in customs data. These were marked as civilian hunting rifles. The goods are mostly delivered to Russia via Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Many products from the EU countries themselves have not been allowed to be exported to Russia for months. In addition to dual-use goods, this also includes certain types of machines and vehicles or certain semiconductors.

Beijing threatens

With the Chinese companies, an extraterritorial component would now be added to the EU sanctions for the first time. According to EU circles, it is planned to create the legal possibility of restricting exports to third countries because of an alleged circumvention of sanctions as a deterrent. If this is not sufficient, a second step could actually be to prevent certain exports. However, such a step must be decided unanimously by the 27 member states.

The government in Beijing has already warned the EU as a precaution against imposing sanctions in connection with the war against Ukraine: If such a step were taken, bilateral relations would deteriorate, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday. China will then take decisive action to protect its interests.

principle of extraterritoriality

The principle of extraterritoriality has been applied in the past, for example, in the case of US sanctions against Iran. In 2018, the Trump administration decided to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and implement a “maximum pressure” strategy to reinstate sanctions on the Tehran regime previously lifted under the international deal.

Extraterritoriality, also known as secondary sanctions, was used by the US authorities at the time to punish non-US companies that still did business with Iran. Fearing retaliation, many European companies withdrew from the Iranian market. At the time, Brussels sharply criticized Washington for the move.