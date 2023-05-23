Program must be voted by the European bloc in the coming days and includes activation of economic agreements

The EU (European Union) is mobilizing to expand its political and economic relations with Latin America and the Caribbean. Brussels plans to establish a permanent relationship body with the region and should announce new investments soon. The information is from the Spanish newspaper the country.

Spain would have committed to contributing €9.4 billion (about R$50.5 billion at current exchange rates), according to a document to which the newspaper had access. The total investment has not yet been defined.

The package of measures must be approved by the European bloc before the first half of June, when the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will visit Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Chile. Trade treaties between the regions are also foreseen, such as the agreement between the EU and Mercosur.

The EU is the main investor in Latin America, but it has been losing ground to the US and China. “In the current global context, this association [UE-América Latina] acquires even greater geopolitical significance”, says the document being prepared by the External Action Service of the European bloc, led by Josep Borrell.

Also according to the countrythe text will be discussed at the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit, scheduled for July 17 and 18, in Brussels.