Dhe EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gave two figures on Tuesday to illustrate the challenge facing the European defense industry. In 2022, the Pentagon bought weapons and ammunition for 215 billion euros, while the 27 EU states together only came to 58 billion euros. The smaller part of this money went to European defense companies, which are spread across a few larger member states. Almost as much benefited American producers. That should change in the future. The member states should invest “more, better, together and in a European way” – this mantra was often heard when the EU Commission presented its strategy for the European defense industry.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The strategy goes hand in hand with a program that the member states and the EU Parliament must decide together. And even if all the actors tried to present their initiative as a major achievement, its scope is still modest: the Commission wants to spend just 1.5 billion euros on it between 2025 and 2027. More money is not available in medium-term financial planning.

This sum only exists because the states increased the financial framework accordingly at the beginning of February, along with 50 billion euros in aid for Ukraine. The actual investments would have to come from the member states, said Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is also responsible for the defense industry. “We’re just providing the tools so they can work better together.”

EU states were unable to keep their ammunition promises to Ukraine

With its initiative, the EU Commission is reacting, on the one hand, to deficits such as those that have become visible in the military support for Ukraine. The member states have clearly missed their goal of delivering one million artillery shells to the country within a year. It was only a good half, the rest will not reach Kiev until the end of the year. The states have increased their production, but not quickly enough. Now they can produce around a million shells a year, but 40 percent of the production goes abroad. By the end of 2025 there should be two million. That sounds like a lot, but Borrell stated Ukraine's monthly requirement alone was 200,000 grenades of the large 155 millimeter caliber.







On the other hand, the Russian war against Ukraine and the uncertain political situation in the USA have shown states that they themselves have to spend significantly more on armaments. Because European capacity is limited, many Member States met their immediate needs in the United States, South Korea and other countries. At the start of the war, they spent 60 percent of their arms spending outside the EU; now the figure has risen to 80 percent. On the other hand, the Commission wants to reduce this rate to 50 percent by 2030. In 2035, 65 percent of spending will benefit the European market.

Another problem that has been known for a long time concerns the low level of cooperation between member states. Although they repeatedly promise this and are pushing forward all sorts of projects within the framework of enhanced cooperation (Pesco), only 18 percent of EU defense spending goes to the joint development and procurement of defense equipment.