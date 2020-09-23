According to the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the EU Commission’s reform plans in refugee policy will not work. WELT had previously reported details of the advance.

D.he Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the refugee distribution in the EU as “failed”. “So many states reject that. That won’t work either, ”said the conservative politician in an interview with the AFP news agency on Tuesday – one day before the EU Commission wants to present its new proposals for the asylum reform that has been controversial for years in Brussels.

The politician from the conservative ÖVP called for better protection of the EU’s external borders and a more effective fight against smugglers, “but also more joint help on the ground”.

He thinks it is “good if the European Commission dedicates itself to the issue of asylum and migration,” said Kurz. The issue can only be “solved across Europe”. However, Kurz rejected the use of terms such as “solidarity” in the migration debate. “Europe should have learned from 2015. And just fight illegal migration together, ”said the Chancellor.

In short: even smaller countries should be able to contribute interests

Kurz continued to say that his country has made an “unbelievably large contribution” to refugee policy. Often the EU member states at the external borders are particularly considered when it comes to refugees and migrants. In fact, Austria is the “third most affected country” in the EU after Sweden and Germany when it comes to taking in refugees. In the past five years, 200,000 people have been admitted to Austria.

Kurz emphasized that smaller states in the EU should also have the opportunity to contribute their interests. “The European Union is more than just Germany and France,” he emphasized. That is a good thing. As the two largest EU states, Germany and France “naturally have a certain claim to leadership”. However, other states would have “just as much the opportunity to contribute their ideas and seek majorities for them”.

As an example, Kurz cited the group of the so-called frugals or thrifty four, which in addition to Austria consist of the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. In the debate about the EU’s Corona reconstruction plan, the four states obtained a reduction in the planned grants for countries badly affected by the crisis. With the other three “frugal states” Austria shares “many approaches and interests”, said Kurz.

This is what the EU Commission is planning

The Commission wants to commit the EU states to accept people in need of protection in exceptional situations. Alternatively, the governments could also provide help with the deportation of rejected asylum seekers, WELT reported on Tuesday, citing high-ranking EU diplomats. First of all, the solidarity of the other EU states should be voluntary – at least in certain scenarios. EU circles confirmed this.

The EU Commission therefore describes three scenarios: In the event of a normal development, the EU states can help voluntarily. This initially also applies to the second scenario, when the asylum system comes under pressure – as long as there are enough contributions. In the event of a crisis, assistance should be mandatory. On Wednesday, the EU Commission wants to present a new proposal for the reform of the asylum migration policy, which has been blocked for years, which the EU states and the European Parliament will then have to negotiate. The EU states have been arguing about the distribution of protection seekers for years.

also read

The EU Commission intends to largely adhere to the currently valid Dublin principle, according to which, as a rule, that EU state is responsible for an asylum application on whose soil the person seeking protection first entered European soil. In order to deport rejected asylum seekers more quickly, the EU Commission suggests, according to WELT information, an “EU coordinator for returns” who should lead a working group.