EU, Vannacci case explodes among Patriots: “Too close to the Kremlin”

The new EU group of Patriots is already in danger of splitting. The Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen distances itself from the choice of entrusting the vice-presidency to General Roberto Vannacci of the League. Jean-Philippe Tanguy, vice-coordinator of Le Pen’s electoral campaign for the 2022 Presidential elections, asks Matteo’s party Salvini to appoint another vice president. Laurent also Jacobelliformer spokesman for the RN and now a member of parliament, takes a stand against the general. “I don’t know Vannacci personally – right-hand man Le Pen tells La Stampa – but from what I’ve read he has done some statements that do not correspond to the values ​​of the Rassemblement National. To be clear, I think that this gentleman will not be vice president. It seems impossible to me”, says Jacobelli, recalling that Jordan also Bardella he criticized the general’s positions, considering him too close to the Kremlin.

Jacobelli he also returns to the outcome of the French elections: “We have increased the number of deputies by 55 percent, becoming – continues the Rn deputy to La Stampa – the first party in France. This means that we have done our job well. Of course, it has not been perfect and there is room for improvement. There has been talk of some candidates who actually did not meet our values and we had difficulty explaining the content of some points of our program”. On the possible combinations to form a government: “After seeing some right-wing Macronians launch appeals in favor of voting for far-left groups everything is possible, even the marriage of opposites“.