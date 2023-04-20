EU, the climate law will cost dearly in a few years. Details

The Parliament Europeanwith 413 votes in favor, has approved the first part of one law considered an epochal reform for the “climate protection“. However, the reform will have some consequences on the wallets of European citizens, the bills Of light And gas they will become more expensive for everyone in the 2027. The increase in the price of fossil fuels such as gas for heating, petrol and diesel in the new carbon market of the European Union – reads the Sole 24 Ore – could be well above of the limit of 45 euros to which the EU institutions aim. That’s what they say expertswho accuse the MEPs to create some false expectations.

On April 18, the European Parliament has voted on the reform of carbon market of the European Union, agreed by the European institutions in last December. According to the bill, – continues Il Sole – starting from 2027 a second system should be launched in all EU countries exchange of shares of emission for the buildings and road transport, which will raise the prices of fossil fuels for heating and driving. The measure joins a new “Social fund for the climate”. 87 billion of euros, which aims to cushion the impact on families more poor.

