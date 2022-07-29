Home page politics

Germany is asking other EU countries for solidarity in saving gas, but wants to stick to its plans to phase out nuclear power. In some EU countries, this causes resentment – and clear demands.

Brussels – In view of the gas crisis, dissatisfaction with the federal government’s adherence to the nuclear phase-out is growing in other EU countries. According to research by the German Press Agency, several countries are now urging the remaining three nuclear power plants not to be shut down at the end of the year as planned. In addition, it is required to check whether the three most recently disconnected reactors can be restarted.

From the point of view of countries such as Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and France, the continued operation of German nuclear power plants could make a significant contribution to saving gas, since around 15 percent of Germany’s electricity was still generated by gas-fired power plants. If Russia cuts off all gas supplies to the EU, more reserves would be available for domestic and industrial heating.

“If Germany wants to save gas, then please let its nuclear power plants continue to run – or the three that were shut down last year, they could go back on the grid,” criticized Slovakia’s Economics Minister Richard Sulík on Tuesday on the sidelines of the EU Consultations in Brussels. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had made a similar statement shortly before. dpa