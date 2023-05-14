Dhe end of the European peace order put the cooperation between Germany and France to the test. There was irritation about German arms purchases and energy policy. Now the governments in Berlin and Paris are turning to each other. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock started this week at the French cabinet meeting. The Greens immediately succeeded in winning the sympathy of the Élysée Palace. She chatted with ministers over a cup of coffee until President Emmanuel Macron arrived and opened the cabinet meeting. In the place of honor at the side of the head of state, she introduced her speech in impeccable French. Government officials were impressed.

The charm offensive Baerbocks is important. After all, Franco-German cooperation at government level was never just based on routine, contractually agreed exchange processes. Personal connections have always been important in moving forward on conflict issues. For far too long, the federal government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz underestimated how much effort it had to put into relations with France.

pull together

The relationship with the largest European neighbor is not a sure-fire success. Although many bridges span the Rhine, Germany and France are profoundly different. Even 60 years after the signing of the Élysée Treaty, the dividing lines have to be crossed every day. The best way to do this is through cordial, benevolent contacts. Paradoxically, party-political proximity is rarely an advantage. This is particularly evident in the European debate on the Stability Pact. Although the party friends of Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the FDP and President Macron sit in a parliamentary group in the EU Parliament, opinions on the reform of the financial rules differ widely. National differences outweigh the ties of a family of parties.

Secretary of State Baerbock has succeeded in establishing a relationship of trust with Secretary of State Catherine Colonna. She speaks of her as a “friend”. This facilitates cooperation, as shown, for example, by the closely coordinated rescue operation for EU citizens in Sudan. Chancellor Scholz and President Macron first have to prove that they are pulling together in favor of Europe. On June 6, which is remembered in France as D-Day, there is a first encounter outside of government protocol in Potsdam. It should help to mark out a more consensual path. So far, the relationship between the two statesmen has been characterized by rivalry. Scholz responded to Macron’s Sorbonne speech in September 2017 in August 2022 at Charles University in Prague.







Focus on what connects

Macron’s call for greater internal consolidation of the EU countered Scholz with a plea for expansion and larger free trade areas. Macron’s quest for strategic autonomy in defense contrasted Scholz’s close ties with the United States. The opposites are not insurmountable. As a fully integrated NATO member, France is a key ally. It is tantamount to a small revolution that Macron was actively involved in opening up the prospect of European membership for Ukraine and Moldova. The President also deviates from the traditional reservations when it comes to free trade agreements.

France is changing rapidly under Macron. He launched one reform after another. The protests against raising the retirement age paint a picture of a deadlocked country. This overlooks the extent to which France’s economic attractiveness has increased. France is the most attractive location for investors in Europe for the fourth year in a row. The unemployment rate has fallen to a good seven percent, and growth is stronger than in Germany. The infrastructure from the high-speed train connections to the digital connection is better than in Germany. Many French see their country in a downward spiral. High levels of debt, failure to integrate immigrants, and deficits in education and healthcare are legitimate concerns. Nevertheless, one should rather consider the strengths of the neighbors in Berlin.

Macron will remain an uncomfortable partner who keeps reminding us that the Chancellor shouldn’t rely too much on his friend in Washington. The course for future dependencies is being set with the arms purchases made today. Macron’s state visit to Germany at the beginning of July offers the opportunity to focus on what unites us. France will not be more European than under Macron in the foreseeable future.