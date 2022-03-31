By Huw Jones and Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) – European Union lawmakers on Thursday backed new rules for tracking transfers of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, in the latest sign that EU regulators are tightening their grip on the sector.

Two committees of the European Parliament jointly approved, by 93 votes in favor and 14 against, multi-party commitments that the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase considers capable of undermining innovation in the sector.

The cryptocurrency industry, valued at $2.1 trillion, still enjoys a sparse global regulatory environment.

Under the proposal first presented last year by the European Commission, cryptocurrency companies such as exchanges and exchanges will have to obtain, maintain and send information about those involved in the transfers of funds.

This will make it easier to identify and report suspicious transactions, as well as allowing the freezing of digital assets and deterring high-risk transactions, said Ernest Urtasun, a Spanish lawmaker from the Green Party who advises the proposal in the European Parliament.

There are currently no EU rules that mandate the tracking of cryptocurrency transfers. And the European Commission is proposing to apply the rule to equivalent transfers from 1,000 euros. However, lawmakers this Thursday voted to eliminate the minimum threshold, which means that all transfers will be framed.

Urtasun said the removal of the minimum amount brought the proposed law into line with rules from the global Financial Action Task Force, which sets standards for combating money laundering. By the rules, companies that transact digital assets must collect and share data about operations.

Lawmakers on the commission also supported including tracking of transfers not housed in digital wallets held by individuals, not exchanges. They also approved support to create a list, by the EU Banking Authority, of high-risk or non-compliant digital asset service providers.

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said on Monday that traditional money, not cryptocurrencies, is by far the most popular way to hide financial crimes.

EU states have to express their views on the proposed law and party representatives will now meet to approve a final version of the text. The countries of the bloc have already agreed among themselves that the regulation will not have a minimum value.

