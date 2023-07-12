Home page politics

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. © Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP/dpa

Showdown in the EU Parliament: The Christian Democrats are unable to assert themselves in a contest vote on a hotly debated nature conservation law. There is a majority for it.

Strasbourg – The European Parliament has spoken out in favor of a highly controversial nature conservation law for the European Union. After weeks of debate, MEPs in Strasbourg voted in favor of the project on Wednesday with a narrow majority. This was subsequently announced by Parliament President Roberta Metsola. This means that the project – an important building block of EU environmental policy – could be passed before the European elections next year. But this is not certain. The Christian Democrats in particular were up in arms about the project.

According to plans by the EU Commission, there should be so-called restoration measures for at least 20 percent of the land and sea areas of the EU by 2030. Specifically, it is about the reforestation of forests, the greening of cities and the renaturation of moors that have been drained.

The Christian Democrats support the concern of large farmers’ associations that farmers could be restricted too much by regulations. In contrast, numerous large companies such as Ikea and H&M as well as food companies such as Unilever and Nestlé spoke out in favor of the so-called law for the restoration of nature. In addition, environmental protection organizations, scientists, consumer advocates and some farmer organizations promoted it.

With Parliament’s approval, negotiations with the EU countries that are also involved can now begin. They had agreed on a position on the project a good three weeks ago. A final compromise must now be found so that the new requirements can come into force. The right-wing ID parliamentary group, which includes the AfD, other conservatives and some liberals had spoken out against the law before the vote. dpa