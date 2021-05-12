EU Parliament to vote today on EU recovery package – HS gathered key information, differing views and counter vote

HS gathered key issues from an exceptionally significant recovery package decision for both the EU and Finland. Parliament will vote on the matter tomorrow, Wednesday.

Parliament will vote on the EU recovery package today in plenary starting at 2 p.m. A debate on this took place on Tuesday.

This is an exceptionally significant decision, the effects of which on both Finland and the EU can be extensive.

We gathered the key information here and the stuff we’ve published about it before.

What is a recovery package?

Last year, EU countries decided that the EU Commission would borrow € 750 billion from the market to mitigate the economic impact of the corona epidemic in EU countries. EUR 390 billion will be distributed in the form of grants and the remainder in the form of loans.

The recovery package will also be used to vote on the adoption of the EU’s seven-year budgetary framework.

Why is it controversial?

On the one hand, the package has been seen as necessary in order to get Europe on its feet quickly in the wake of the corona crisis and to start exporting important exports to Finland. On the other hand, it has been accused of changing the basic principles of the EU and becoming costly for Finland.

In Finland opponents of the recovery package have warnedthat it stretches the boundaries of the EU treaties or paves the way for a new common debt.

Proponents of the package, on the other hand, have considered it important Solidarity between EU countries and From the point of view of the Finnish economy. It has been feared that its overthrow will make Finland’s position in the EU more difficult. Among other things, the Minister of Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) there is a clear rationale that the package can be called unique and one-off.

Why is Wednesday’s vote exciting?

The recovery package and the budget for the coming years will not materialize if any country fails to adopt them. Finland can therefore, in principle, overthrow it. In that case, negotiations should start from scratch.

In the Finnish Parliament, two-thirds of the votes cast are required for approval. The reason for demanding a higher than normal majority is that the Committee on Constitutional Affairs considered a significant transfer of competence to the EU from the point of view of the sovereignty of Finland in question.

Opposition Basic Finns, Christians and the Movement Now intend to vote against the adoption, the ruling parties in favor. The Coalition has given its MPs a free hand.

The Coalition has given its MPs a free hand.

Sdp 40 seats

Basic Finns 38 places

Coalition 38 seats

Downtown 30 seats (including 31 by the President)

Greens 20 seats

Left Alliance 16 seats

Rkp 10 seats

Christian Democrats 5 seats

Shop Now 1 place

Ano Turtiainen 1

Sdp 40 seats

Basic Finns 38 places

Coalition 38 seats

Downtown 30 seats (including 31 by the President)

Greens 20 seats

Left Alliance 16 seats

Rkp 10 seats

Christian Democrats 5 seats

Shop Now 1 place

Ano Turtiainen 1

What is the money from the recovery facility used for?

Finland is receiving an estimated EUR 2.7 billion from the recovery instrument in 2021–2023. Finland’s contribution will be EUR 6.6 billion in 2028–2058.

Government announced a preliminary plan in March how the 2.1 billion share of grants will be spent.

Half of the funding will go to ‘green transition’ measures, which will mean, among other things, reducing emissions and making the economy more environmentally friendly.

A quarter of the money is spent on digitization, and a third on investment in research, development and innovation. The effects partly overlap. Concrete plans will be specified later.

The graph below shows how the money received will be distributed in Finland’s preliminary plan. The story continues under it.

How have other EU countries acted?

Finland is the only EU country where the political debate has focused strongly on the legal nature of the recovery package decision.

The situation in Finland has aroused interest and concern in the member states of the European Union. For example, at the weekend’s summit, the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd) received answer many heads of state as well as questions from the EU leader.

To date, 19 countries have adopted the so-called own resources decision, which in practice means ratifying the package. In addition to Finland, a decision is expected from Austria, Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

