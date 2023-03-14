EU Parliament | The European Parliament approved its proposal on energy efficiency requirements for buildings – an expert warns about the costs

The municipal association’s energy expert Vesa Peltola considers the parliament’s position “rather wild”, but reminds that it is only a proposal.

European on Tuesday, the parliament approved its position on the energy efficiency requirements of buildings in a plenary session in Strasbourg, France. The result came with 343 votes in favor, 216 against and 78 abstentions.

Even the original intentions of the EU Commission, among other things, to enhance the energy efficiency requirements of already existing residential buildings in two installments by 2033, caused a critical discussion in Finland.

The Parliament’s position is even stricter than the Commission’s proposal.

Specialist Vesa Peltola The parliament’s position on the union of municipalities is considered “rather wild”.

“In practice, it would lead to numerous forced renovations and even within a very short time. In addition to the fact that the costs would be huge, there is also the question of whether there are enough experts to do them,” says Peltola.

More than half of the floor area of ​​buildings owned by municipalities is located in municipalities with a population loss.

Peltola raises, for example, a small village school. If there aren’t enough people coming to the school after ten years, energy efficiency renovations would be not only pointless, but also expensive.

“We can talk about payback periods of even hundreds of years,” says Peltola.

He reminds that, of course, energy efficiency renovations are carried out on buildings constantly in connection with other renovation works, in which case it is part of normal property maintenance.

“There are practically no other situations where the facade of the building is opened and additional insulation is installed. For example, in the case of such a small school, it can be calculated that the renovation is simply not worth it if there are no students in the coming years.”

Parliamentary according to the emission reduction targets, residential buildings should reach at least energy efficiency class E by 2030 and energy efficiency class D by 2033 on a scale from A to G, where G corresponds to 15 percent of the least energy efficient buildings in the national building stock of the member state.

In the Parliament’s proposal, for example, summer cottages and small apartments and protected buildings would be outside of these claims.

Peltola reminds that the differences between EU countries are considerable.

“15 percent of Finnish buildings is a completely different thing than the equivalent number of buildings in, say, a Southern European country.”

Arable land also considers the Parliament’s demand for the additional construction of charging points for electric cars to be special.

By 2025, the member states must also set requirements for the minimum number of charging points in all buildings with more than 20 parking spaces.

“When the construction of charging points is not based on the actual need for use, quite a lot of pointless charging points are probably built. It leads to unnecessary investments,” he says.

Peltola emphasizes that it is only a proposal of the EU Parliament.

“It’s still too early to say what it means overall. In any case, there will probably be more obligations,” he says.

Union member states want more national flexibility in how the minimum requirements for already existing residential buildings are drawn up.

The strictest line is therefore unlikely to end up in the update of the directive on the energy efficiency of buildings, because the parliament has to coordinate its position with the member states.

In addition according to the position approved by the parliament, all new buildings should be emission-free from 2028 and public sector buildings by 2026.

That schedule would be faster than the Commission’s, whose proposed years are 2030 and 2027.

We want to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, because their share of the entire Union’s energy consumption is estimated at 40 percent and greenhouse emissions at 36 percent.

The update of the directive is part of a plan in which the EU’s greenhouse emissions should be cut by 55 percent by 2030 compared to the 1990 level.

Finns the MEPs were somewhat divided along the right-left divide in the vote.

On the other side were demarimeppi Miapetra Kumpula-Natriof the greens Ville Niinistö, Heidi Hautala and Alviina Alametsä and the left Silvia Modig.

On the other hand, the centrists of the Renew Europe group were against it Mauri Pekkarinen and Elsi KatainenEPP coalition members Henna Virkkunen and Sirpa Pietikäinen and the Basic Finn of the Identity and Democracy group Teuvo Hakkarainen.

The RKP member of the Renew Europe group voted blank Nils Torvalds.

Absent from the vote were Demarimeppi Eero Heinäluoma and the Basic Finn of the Identity and Democracy group Laura Huhtasaari.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) told reporters on Tuesday in connection with the meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council, i.e. Ecofin, that it considers the decision a disappointment for Finland.

“The position of the Finnish government and parliament was clear. From Finland’s point of view, such detailed regulation is not profitable,” he said.