EU Parliament | “Something worthy of a hat-lift” – This is what the Finnish MEPs’ EU comments are all about

EU Parliament|Li Andersson (left) is about to become the chairman of the committee in the EU Parliament. That way you get to sit at the important tables, says former MEP Nils Torvalds (r).

Lee Andersson (left) will start leading a committee whose practical importance in the European Parliament is minor, says a retiring long-term MEP Nils Torvalds (r).

Andersson is becoming chairman of the Employment and Social Affairs Committee. According to Torvalds, the committee deals with topics where the EU has little competence.

“Usually good initiatives and opinions come from it, but it doesn’t really affect the actual legislation,” says Torvalds.

Torvalds sat in the EU Parliament for 12 years and, with his experience, knows the practical functioning of the Parliament well.

in the presidency according to Torvalds, it is significant that with the appointment Andersson becomes a member of the committee chairmen’s meeting, which consists of all committee chairs.

The meeting makes decisions about sharing reports between committees and is an excellent place to network in the parliament, says Torvalds.

According to Torvalds, the committee appointment also speaks of Andersson’s strong position within the traditionally motley left-wing group.

“It’s something worth lifting our hats to,” says Torvalds.

Nils Torvalds was a meppi for 12 years.

Andersson’s in addition, at least two other Finnish MEPs are getting prominent positions in the parliament.

On Thursday, it was reported that the Greens Ville Niinistö (vihr) is becoming the chairman of the parliament’s delegation to Russia.

Former chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) was elected in June as vice-chairman of the liberal Renew Europe parliamentary group.

The fifth largest group in the Parliament has a total of ten vice-presidents, whose task is to coordinate the group’s positions.

Appointments say that Andersson, Niinistö and Henriksson have networks and respect in their international political families, says research doctor Laura Nordstrom from the University of Helsinki.

According to the EU researcher, Andersson’s committee chairmanship is the most significant of the duties of Finnish MEPs.

“The chairman plays a key role in his committee, and participates in tripartite negotiations between the Commission, the Parliament and the Council. The committee chairmen’s meeting is also a body where you can get into the inner circle,” says Nordström.

Although the EU only has limited competence in employment and social affairs, the committee itself is not completely outside the circle, Nordström estimates.

Russian delegation does not do legislative work, but according to Nordström, offers Ville Niinistö an opportunity to raise his profile as a foreign policy expert.

“Previously, he has been profiled in parliament in climate, energy and environmental issues,” says Nordström.

The European Parliament’s country delegations usually keep in touch with the decision-makers of their target country and make visits to the country. The visits of the Russian delegation are frozen for the time being.

However, as chairman of the delegation, Niinistö can influence the discussion on Russia within the EU, and highlight, for example, the country’s human rights situation, says Nordström.