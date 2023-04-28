EU Parliament, regulation to monitor and reduce methane

With a crucial vote of the European Parliament, the Environment (Envi) and Industry (Itre) commissions adopted the negotiating mandate on the regulation to monitor and reduce methane emissions in the energy sector. The text, strongly supported by the Environmental Defense Fund Europe (EDFE), approved with 114 votes in favour, 15 against and 3 abstentions, will have to wait for the authorization of the plenary, between 8-11 May to become the official position of the Parliament in the trilogues with the Council and the Commission. Ahead of the vote, EDFE had underlined the importance of this regulation to contribute to global efforts against climate change and to relieve pressure on the EU’s energy supply. Flavia Sollazzo, EDFE’s Senior Director for the EU’s Energy Transition, said: “This is a crucial moment for the EU’s climate legacy.

Timely implementation of strong regulation could bring triple win: slow global warming, boost Europe’s gas supply during an energy crisis and allow economies to put large quantities of otherwise unused gas back into the commercial cycle. Pending the full transition to renewable energy, we must ensure that the extraction of fossil fuels is efficient and responsible, limiting the need for new extractions. Timing is of the essence, since, given recent increases, it represents an important incentive for the oil and gas industry to take action and capture methane – the main component of natural gas – which would otherwise be wasted”. Flavia Sollazzo underlined the leadership role of the EU: “Europe has an opportunity to demonstrate its climate leadership by fulfilling its commitments under the Global Methane Pledge. Furthermore, reducing methane emissions can contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment for EU citizens and communities around the world. Every day lost in delays is a day the EU fails to live up to its responsibilities.”

Throughout the negotiation process, EDFE has consistently emphasized the need to implement strong measurement, reporting and verification rules (MRV), as well as a comprehensive Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) framework and stringent regulations to limit blow-outs and flare-ups. To achieve the EU’s ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% below 1990 levels by 2030, the regulation must provide a solid basis for reducing energy methane emissions within the ‘Union. In this regard, the establishment of robust national measures would put the EU in a stronger position, equipping it with more effective tools to deal with imports.

Reducing methane waste in the oil and gas industry globally – through a reduction of leaks, vents and flare-ups – it is the fastest, cheapest and most effective way to slow global warming. By fully exploiting existing solutions to reduce methane emissions in key sectors, 0.5 degrees Celsius of warming could be avoided by the end of the century. In this regard, Flavia Sollazzo reiterated: “As demonstrated by the data of the International Energy Agency (IEA): operators can act immediately to reduce methane emissions. Worldwide, the oil and gas industry can obtain a 75% reduction in methane emissions using existing technologies – two-thirds of them at zero or low net cost And, as little as 3% of the profits generated by the fossil fuel industries could be used to effectively mitigate most existing methane.”

