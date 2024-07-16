Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament on Tuesday in the first round of voting – with the best result since the introduction of direct elections in 1979. The conservative from Malta was widely supported, from the Greens to the right-wing ECR group. She is able to “build bridges and find common ground between the political camps,” said Nicola Procaccini, the group leader and Giorgia Meloni’s deputy in parliament. Metsola, who, in keeping with the country’s tradition, speaks fluent Italian and perfect English, has a good relationship with her.