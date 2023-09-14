Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

In order to advance the goals of the EU climate protection package, a new directive on renewable energy has been issued. Meanwhile, Christian Lindner warns.

Strasbourg/Berlin – This Eu Parliament agreed on Tuesday in Strasbourg that renewable energies in the EU should be expanded much more quickly in the future. This means that the implementation of the climate protection package is progressing Europe further forward. But not everyone welcomes the planned changes in the EU.

According to a new guideline, renewable energy should account for around 42.5 percent of total energy consumption by 2030. Until now, the EU’s target was 32 percent by 2030. In order to implement the target, solar systems or wind power plants must be approved much more quickly across the EU. In so-called start-up areas for renewable energy sources, national authorities should approve new systems within one year; outside such areas, the procedures may not take longer than two years. If there is no response from the authorities, an investment in renewable energies in a priority area will be immediately considered approved in the future.

Climate protection package: EU Parliament presents master plan for renewable energies

“The Renewable Energy Directive shows that Brussels can also be pragmatically unbureaucratic,” said Markus Pieper (EPP), the rapporteur responsible for the law in Parliament. Meanwhile, the climate policy spokesman for the Greens in the EU Parliament, Michael Bloss, spoke of a “revolution”. “In this way, we free renewables from the chains of bureaucracy.” The EU Parliament’s plan still has to be approved by the member states, but the process is considered a mere formality.

FDP leader Christian Lindner. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

With the new directive on renewable energies, the EU wants to advance the climate protection package, which provides for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030, these should be reduced by at least 55 percent compared to 1990. But not all of the planned content of the climate protection package is met with applause. Only on Monday, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) sharply criticized the plans of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to also issue stricter regulations for clean energy in buildings in the future.

Christian Lindner with sharp criticism of the climate protection package: “Enormously dangerous”

The proposed directive requires the renovation of older buildings across the EU, with the aim of fully decarbonising the EU’s building stock by 2050. “I hold [den Gebäudeplan] “extremely dangerous,” Lindner said in an interview on Monday Politico. The directive could endanger “social peace” because “people could get the impression that the policy is making it more difficult for them to live in their own homes and pay for it.” Lindner fears that enforcing the directive will cause a backlash from the people voters and thus a shift to the right.

The implementation of the EU building plan is currently still being negotiated. On the one hand, the EU countries are pushing for a relaxation of the planned directive, while the members of the EU Parliament are pushing for a stricter draft law. (nz/dpa/afp)