D.he Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has a conflict of interest. The founder of the 2011 ANO protest movement was an entrepreneur, one of the richest in the country, and remained so when he became finance minister in 2014 and head of government in 2017. So he decided, nationally and European, on the allocation of funds that would benefit his own holding company Agrofert. The EU Commission has examined some of these payments and reprimanded them in an accountability report that was published at the end of 2019 and was recently published after it had previously been circulated on the Internet. The report shows that Babiš is still the “beneficial owner” of two trust funds with which he wanted to resolve his conflict of interest – or to conceal it, as his critics say. But what follows from that?

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Babiš does not recognize the report. He has attributed him to a “mafia” of auditors who are behind his political opponents. In this spirit, two party friends defended him on Wednesday while the European Parliament discussed the consequences of the case. EU funds are used “correctly and in compliance with the rules”, claimed Dita Charanzova, after all, Vice-President of Parliament. All problems have long been solved, the rest is just a “political game”. For the liberals of “Renew Europe”, which Babiš has joined, it was not a great moment. Otherwise they demand the rule of law from others. But on that day they had to let the AfD read the riot act for themselves. Apart from the two MPs, none of them dared to go into the ring.

“Absolutely unacceptable”

It was distributed properly. The mafia accusation was turned against Babiš himself by several speakers. The Spanish socialist Esteban González Pons accused him of having enriched himself at the expense of taxpayers. “It’s about whether you are an honorable man or a fraudster,” he asked, and immediately gave the answer himself: The misuse of public money is a crime. Monika Hohlmeier from the CSU called it “absolutely unacceptable how much oligarchic structures have spread and solidified in the Czech Republic, which are also working with great audacity to continue enriching themselves with European or national funding”. As chairman of the Budgetary Control Committee, she pushed ahead with the clarification of the conflict of interest, which earned her personal insults from Babiš.

The AfD MP Joachim Kuhs praised them and combined that with a radical demand: the commission should demand back all payments from a country “plus twenty percent processing costs” if irregularities are suspected. You have to meet Babiš “where it hurts him the most, namely in his wallet”.

The Commission is far from that. So far it has only made it clear that it will not reimburse payments that Agrofert has wrongly received from the Czech coffers. This involves a maximum of six million euros from the Cohesion and Social Fund. In addition, there is an investigation that concerns funds from the agricultural fund. Here, too, the Commission has blocked some payments, which is why the responsible Commissioner said in Parliament on Wednesday: “The Union’s budget is fully protected.”

But that’s at best half the story, as MPs criticized. Direct payments to farmers continue to flow, also in favor of subsidiaries of Agrofert Holding, which consists of around 230 companies. In Brussels, it is estimated that Babiš could benefit from several hundred million euros from Brussels over an EU financial period of seven years. Hohlmeier demands that the Commission use the new budgetary control mechanism, which enables stronger sanctions. In June, parliament wants to campaign for this in a resolution.