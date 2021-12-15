EU Parliament, no encore for Sassoli. Macron decided

Macron ditches the hopes of a second term as president of the European Parliament from David Sassoli. After having tested the ground in recent weeks, – reads the press – the exponent of Pd he understood that there are no political conditions for an encore. From the liberal group of Renew Europe, politically guided by the French president the necessary support has not arrived to carry out an alternative candidacy to that of Roberta Metsola, Maltese MEP of Ppe. The story thus deprives Italy of a position of prestige at the EU level, extinguishes the dream of those who hoped to re-propose a traffic light coalition like that of Berlin (green-liberal-socialists) in Strasbourg and opens some cracks within the socialist group, which now risks finding itself forced to vote unwillingly for an anti-abortion candidate.

The MPs of the Democratic Party – continues La Stampa – are disappointed by the management of the negotiations by the parent company Iratxe Garcia Perez, which failed to cash in on the support of the Greens and Liberals. “But also Sassoli he participated in the negotiations, ”replies a source of the Spanish socialists with annoyance. Beyond the mutual accusations, the fact is that last night the president of the Parliament he showed up at the group meeting to announce his step back. Or rather: to say that he will not make any step forward, given that he had never formally made his candidacy official, but had only made himself “available” to the group.

