Hat the EU Commission ordered too late and too little corona vaccine? The dispute over this issue was overshadowed this week by another discussion that began back in October. At that time, several MEPs criticized for the first time that the Brussels authority denied them access to the contracts concluded with the manufacturers.

The Green budget politician Rasmus Andresen recalled that vaccine development would also be promoted with public money. Therefore, “the billions of vaccines should not simply disappear in the pharmaceutical companies, that is why we need transparency about the contractual provisions,” he said at the time. The chairman of the health committee, the French Pascal Canfin, pointed out this week that more transparency must also be in the interests of the commission. If the details of the vaccine orders were disclosed, the agency could rid itself of the allegation that it had negotiated badly, he said on Tuesday.

Curevac contract only in the “reading room”

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, who originally rejected publication with reference to the confidentiality of the contracts, apparently now sees it that way. She announced on Monday that individual MPs could now take a look in a “reading room” – at least the agreement with the Tübingen manufacturer Curevac, which has so far been the only one to have approved. Up to this Friday, selected parliamentarians have been given appointments to read the 60-page document, which is, of course, blacked out in parts.

Committee chairman Canfin was dissatisfied after reading it. He said on Tuesday that he wasn’t much smarter now because too much had been blacked out. The chairman of the Budgetary Control Committee, Monika Hohlmeier (CSU), contradicts: “That much is not blacked out.” Nothing is learned about prices and detailed information on delivery quantities and dates, but the prices have already been made public in another way. In December, the individual prices became known in a tweet from a Belgian budget secretary that was later deleted.

Hohlmeier calls the regulations within the contract “precisely and solidly negotiated”. In their opinion, the contractual clauses, for example on liability, are fairly detailed. Andresen also says that the contract was worth reading. He had learned something about the liability regulation. The Green politician is asking the Commission to explain why what information was blacked out.

The CDU health politician Peter Liese is annoyed by the “weird” course of the transparency debate. “The most important thing is not whether every MEP can see the Treaties. The most important thing is that we get as many people as possible vaccinated as soon as possible and that the vaccination is safe, ”he says. That must keep an eye on who is criticizing the commission for unclear liability issues – for example in the negotiations on the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer, which was the first to be approved. “With regard to liability, a general and completely normal principle applies: If a company makes mistakes, it has to be liable.

Pfizer obviously did not accept that at first. Therefore there were delays in signing the contract. But the problem has now been solved, ”says Liese. But it is just as normal: “If the state expressly recommends vaccination and the vaccination has unexpected consequences, the state has a duty to bear these consequences.” The parliamentarians agree that the discussion on transparency should calm down as soon as more companies agree to a viewing. Liese is confident: “The fact that we now have an insight into the contract with Curevac increases the pressure on the other manufacturers.”