The European Parliament has elected the first 11 of the 14 vice-presidents who will make up the bureau. The first round saw the passage of the German MEP Sabine Verheyen (EPP) with 604 votes, the Polish MEP Ewa Kopaczm (EPP) with 572 and the Spanish Esteban Gonzalez Pons (EPP) with 478; the German MEP Katarina Barley (S&D) with 450 votes; Pina Picierno (S&D) with 405, the Romanian Victor Negrescu (S&D) with 394; the MEP Martin Hojsik of Renew with 393. Also elected were Christel Schaldemose (S&D) with 378 votes, Javi Lopez (S&D) with 377, Sophie Wilmes (Renew) with 371 preferences and Nicolae Stefanuta (Greens) with 347 votes.