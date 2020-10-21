BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – The European Parliament demands that in the future the operator of a product with high-risk artificial intelligence (AI) must also be liable if damage occurs. The MEPs voted with a large majority on Tuesday for a corresponding report on a legislative initiative on the use of AI. So far, the manufacturers of the AI ​​or the product with AI are responsible in the event of damage. The amendment proposed by the European Parliament, if implemented, would mean an increased liability risk for companies that use high-risk AI.

High-risk applications of AI include, for example, those in medical care or in self-driving cars. In the report, the EU Commission was asked to keep a detailed list of AI systems that carry this high risk. The list must therefore be updated at regular intervals. The EU Parliament also called for a new standing committee on the subject and for advice from experts from science, business and civil society.

CDU European politician Axel Voss emphasized that liability under civil law need not be “reinvented” in view of AI systems. “The aim of our report is rather to close a potential legal loophole by making the operators of high-risk AI systems liable for the damage that their applications cause,” said Voss.

In another report, the European Parliament advocated a Europe-wide legal framework that should set ethical standards for AI, robotics and related technologies. “People have to be at the center of technology,” the text said.

According to the EU Parliament, a proposal by the Commission for an AI legal framework is expected to be presented at the beginning of next year. In another report, the EU Parliament demanded that the Commission should also take into account the intellectual property aspect of AI in its proposal. / Ari / DP / he